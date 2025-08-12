Home / India News / IMD weather update: Rainfall in Delhi-NCR, red alert issued in Uttarakhand

IMD weather update: Rainfall in Delhi-NCR, red alert issued in Uttarakhand

The IMD predicted heavy rains and thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand between August 10 and August 14. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is expected to experience rainfall throughout the day

IMD weather update 2025
New Delhi: A man makes his way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:59 PM IST
IMD weather Alert: Tuesday saw thunderstorms and moderate to severe rains in the Delhi-NCR and nearby areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that there will be heavy rainfall throughout the day. 
 
On Sunday, the weather department forecasted thunderstorms and heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh from August 10 to August 14. It has issued yellow and orange alerts for several Uttarakhand districts.

IMD Delhi weather today

Vehicle traffic has been severely disrupted by waterlogging on a number of important highways in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Faridabad with the heavy rainfall. 
As a result, commuters going to work are likely to experience extreme traffic congestion. The weather service predicts that Delhi-NCR will have significant rainfall until August 17. 

IMD weather forecast 2025: Monsoon in India

Although the monsoon season in India has so far produced normal amounts of rainfall, the distribution of that rainfall among the states has been wildly inconsistent. The IMD reports that between June 1 and August 10, the nation received 539 millimetres of rain, 1% more than the long-term average of 535.6 millimetres. 
 
25 of the 36 states and Union Territories for which IMD has data are classified as having "normal rainfall"—up to 19% more or less than the long-term average. Rainfall was "deficient" in five states (20 to 59 per cent below average), "excess" in five others (20 to 59 per cent above normal), and "big excess" in one (Ladakh) (more than 60 per cent above normal). It has not been determined which states have "large deficient" rainfall. 

IMD weather update 2025: Alert in Uttarakhand

The meteorological department has issued red and orange alerts for rainfall in several districts, making the next five days critical for Uttarakhand. 
 
Additionally, the disaster management system has been turned on. It has been recommended that people avoid approaching the bodies of water. The public has received advisories from a number of districts. In addition, emergency toll-free numbers have been made available.
 
The IMD issued a heavy rain alert for many districts of Uttarakhand, including Rudraprayag, on Monday, causing the Kedarnath Yatra to be suspended for three days. 
 
On August 12, 13, and 14, the Dehradun Meteorological Centre issued a warning of heavy rain in most areas of the state. Authorities have been urged to maintain vigilance and alertness by the State Disaster Management Department.

Weather forecast 2025: Situation in Himachal Pradesh

Kangra received 68.4 mm of rain since Saturday night, followed by Murari Devi (52.6 mm), Palampur (52) and Sarahan (25 mm), Dharamshala (23.2 mm), Jubbarhatti (17 mm), Bajura (16 mm), Pandoh (11.5 mm), Kufri (11.2 mm), Bilaspur (10.4 mm), and Kasauli (10 mm). Earlier, moderate rain continued to batter parts of Himachal Pradesh.
 
During the current monsoon, Himachal Pradesh has received 507.3 mm of rainfall, which is more than 11% more than the average of 445.5 mm, according to the meteorological office.
 

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

