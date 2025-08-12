Atomic Capital closes ₹400 cr maiden fund, to invest in startups over 3 yrs

Venture Capital firm Atomic Capital on Tuesday announced the final closure of its ₹400 crore maiden fund, which it plans to invest in early-stage consumer startups over the next 2-3 years.
With an average first cheque size of ₹10 to 30 crore, the fund aims to build a curated portfolio of 10-12 companies, with a portion of the corpus reserved for follow-on investments, a company statement said.
"Early growth investment fund Atomic Capital has announced the final close of its maiden fund with a corpus of over Rs 400 crore, focused on early growth-stage Indian consumer, consumer-tech, and consumer-enabler startups.
"This is one of the largest debut funds dedicated to fuelling India's next wave of consumer growth," the statement said.
The fund would be investing in early growth stage Indian consumer, consumer-tech, and consumer-enabler startups in sectors spanning food and beverages, nutraceuticals, personal care and beauty, jewellery, apparel and footwear, pet care, travel and accessories, electronics accessories, home furnishing, logistics, financial services, e-Commerce SaaS, omnichannel infrastructure and manufacturing.
The first close of the fund was reached at ₹155 crore in 2024.
Atomic Capital has already invested a total of ₹50 crore in four companies.
"Our focus is on capital-efficient businesses addressing large and expanding markets. Over the next 2-3 years, we plan to deploy both initial and follow-on capital, aligned with our overall fund timeline of eight years. We are currently evaluating over 20 companies and have already issued a term sheet for our fifth investment," Atomic Capital, founder and managing partner, Apoorv Gautam said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
