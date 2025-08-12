Atomic Capital closes ₹400 cr maiden fund, to invest in startups over 3 yrs

Venture Capital firm Atomic Capital on Tuesday announced the final closure of its ₹400 crore maiden fund, which it plans to invest in early-stage consumer startups over the next 2-3 years.

With an average first cheque size of ₹10 to 30 crore, the fund aims to build a curated portfolio of 10-12 companies, with a portion of the corpus reserved for follow-on investments, a company statement said.

"Early growth investment fund Atomic Capital has announced the final close of its maiden fund with a corpus of over Rs 400 crore, focused on early growth-stage Indian consumer, consumer-tech, and consumer-enabler startups.

"This is one of the largest debut funds dedicated to fuelling India's next wave of consumer growth," the statement said. The fund would be investing in early growth stage Indian consumer, consumer-tech, and consumer-enabler startups in sectors spanning food and beverages, nutraceuticals, personal care and beauty, jewellery, apparel and footwear, pet care, travel and accessories, electronics accessories, home furnishing, logistics, financial services, e-Commerce SaaS, omnichannel infrastructure and manufacturing. ALSO READ: India faces capital cold snap in largest fund retreat since January The first close of the fund was reached at ₹155 crore in 2024. Atomic Capital has already invested a total of ₹50 crore in four companies.