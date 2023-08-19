Home / India News / SC seeks AG's help to fix time limit for govt regarding collegium proposals

SC seeks AG's help to fix time limit for govt regarding collegium proposals

The plea came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Supreme Court

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court has sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani in deciding a plea seeking a direction that a time limit be fixed for the Centre to notify the appointment of judges recommended by the apex court collegium.

The plea came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

"A copy of the petition be served on the office of the Attorney General for India. We request the Attorney General to assist the court," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on September 8.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by advocate Harsh Vibhore Singhal.

"The instant writ petition does not in any way challenge the Supreme Court Collegium (SCC) system for the appointment of judges. Rather, it seeks to further cohere and strengthen the SCC for greater judicial independence," it said.

It has sought a direction to plug the 'zone of twilight' of there being no time for notifying the collegium's recommendations for appointment of judges to the higher judiciary.

The plea said that in the absence of a fixed time period, the government "arbitrarily delays notifying appointments thereby "trampling upon judicial independence, imperiling the constitutional and democratic order and disparaging the majesty and sagacity of the court".

"it is necessary for the court to stretch its arms long enough to fetter discretion and exercise its powers under Article 142 (of the Constitution) to fix a fixed time period for the respondent to object to any SCC recommendation by such period and a fixed time period to notify appointments ."

Article 142 of the Constitution deals with enforcement of decrees and orders of the apex court to do "complete justice" in any matter pending before it. As per Article 142(1), a decree passed or an order made by the apex court is executable throughout the territory of India.

The plea said if any name is not objected to or the appointments are not notified by end of such fixed time period, then appointments of such judges must be taken as notified.

Also Read

Greatest challenge is to eliminate barriers to accessing justice: CJI

Barriers to accessing justice biggest challenge before judiciary: CJI

I am not a person to retire, will start new inning': SC Justice MR Shah

Arbitration award: DMRC urges SC for curative petition in DAMEPL matter

AG recommends setting panel to review if execution by hanging proportionate

Press Club of India condemns journalist's murder in Bihar's Araria

Industrialist Ratan Tata conferred with Udyog Ratna award by Maha govt

72 new Covid cases in India, total active cases at 1,452: Health Ministry

Rahul Gandhi shares pics riding bike to Pangong Lake during Ladakh visit

Income Tax dept operationalises e-advance ruling in Delhi, Mumbai

Topics :Supreme CourtAttorney GeneralIndian Judiciaryjudicial infrastructure

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story