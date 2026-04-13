SC seeks Centre, ECI response on plea for biometric voter verification

Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission of India on a plea advocating the use of biometric authentication and facial recognition to verify voters prior to casting ballots. Theon Monday sought responses from the Centre and theon a plea advocating the use of biometric authentication and facial recognition to verify voters prior to casting ballots.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that implementing such a system would necessitate amendments to existing rules and entail considerable public expenditure.

The petition, moved by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, was argued in person. He submitted that any such mechanism could be rolled out only with the support of State governments.

At the outset, the Bench expressed reluctance to entertain the matter and suggested that the petitioner first approach the poll authority. It noted that the Election Commission’s stand would be crucial and added that the Court could be moved later if issues arose due to lack of cooperation from States or budgetary constraints.