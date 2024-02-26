Home / India News / SC seeks ED's reply to Sanjay Singh's bail plea in Delhi excise policy scam

SC seeks ED's reply to Sanjay Singh's bail plea in Delhi excise policy scam

The bench tagged the bail plea along with another plea of Singh, in which he has challenged his arrest and remand in the money-laundering case

Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4, 2023 | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:49 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Supreme Court sought the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) response on Monday on a bail plea moved by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in a money-laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued a notice to the federal agency on the plea, in which Singh has challenged the Delhi High Court order that refused to grant bail to him in the case.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bench tagged the bail plea along with another plea of Singh, in which he has challenged his arrest and remand in the money-laundering case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing in the court on behalf of Singh, sought the issuance of a notice on the bail plea and requested for tagging the plea along with the pending matter.

He said the pending matter is scheduled to come up for hearing on March 5 and therefore, both the matters should be taken up together.

The bench agreed to the request and said both the pleas will be taken up together.

The high court had, on February 7, rejected the bail application of Singh, who has been re-elected to the Rajya Sabha from Delhi, but directed the trial court to expedite the trial once it starts.

Singh was arrested in the case by the ED on October 4, 2023.

Also Read

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

Excise policy scam: HC asks ED to respond to Sanjay Singh's bail plea

AAP holds protest against action of central agencies against its leaders

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

AAP claims BJP wants to finish party, after Kejriwal summoned by ED

Akbar-Sita lions row: Tripura govt suspends top official after HC verdict

How an unattended goods train travelled 70 km from J-K to Punjab on its own

Coalition at WTO to help India push for open payment systems adoption: GTRI

Maratha quota agitation: Curfew imposed in Jalna's Ambad to ensure peace

Gyanvapi: HC dismisses Muslim side's plea, Hindu puja to continue in cellar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtAam Aadmi PartyEnforcement Directorate

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story