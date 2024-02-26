How an unattended goods train travelled 70 km from J-K to Punjab on its own

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
How did the train start on its own? The train had stopped at Kathua railway station in Jammu for a driver change. According to preliminary information, it appears it rolled down a slope gradient track on the Jammu-Jalandhar section, a spokesperson of the Northern Railway said.
At the time of the incident, the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot were not present in the train. The train travelled for more than 70 km before halting at Unchi Bassi due to steep gradient. Sandbags were also used to bring a halt to the transport.
Drivers went to have tea at Kathua station
