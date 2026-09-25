SC seeks Goa cops' response on Tarun Tejpal's plea against rape conviction

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Goa Police on an appeal filed by journalist Tarun Tejpal against a Bombay High Court order that sentenced him to 10 years in prison in a 2013 rape case.

A bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and P B Varale also issued notice to Tejpal on a Goa government plea seeking enhancement of his sentence.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, submitted that it was a case where the acquittal was reversed by the high court and urged that his bail plea be heard in the matter.

"This is a case of reversal, there is a right of appeal, I have surrendered. The High Court itself has suspended the sentence for four weeks," Sibal said.