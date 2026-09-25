SC sets deadlines for ICU infrastructure upgrades, critical-care staff

The Supreme Court has directed the Centre, states and Union Territories to implement the 2026 Guidelines for Organisation and Delivery of Intensive Care Services, setting deadlines for upgrading ICU infrastructure and filling critical-care posts.

A Bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan, in an order passed on September 21, said requirements for which the guidelines prescribe a compliance period of up to 12 months must instead be completed within nine months.

The court has also ordered authorities to begin the recruitment of ICU specialists, trained MBBS doctors, nurses and allied healthcare professionals immediately and complete the process within six months. The direction extends to private and other hospitals not under government control.

The guidelines prescribe a three-tier system for intensive care units based on the complexity of treatment, infrastructure and availability of trained personnel. The framework, approved by the court in May, lays down standards relating to ICU infrastructure, equipment, staffing, infection control, emergency services and patient care. The proceedings on standardisation of critical-care facilities date back to 2016. Although the original appeal was disposed of in 2024, the court continued to monitor the implementation of uniform ICU standards. Apart from the nine-month deadline for specified infrastructure requirements, hospitals have been given three months to provide bedside utilities, non-emergency equipment and laboratory services. Infection-control and safety requirements are to be implemented immediately.

The court also directed hospitals operating as centres of excellence or speciality facilities and required to maintain Level III ICUs to comply with the higher standards prescribed for such units, in addition to the mandatory Level I requirements. Emphasising that the timelines were mandatory, the court directed Chief Secretaries and other officials concerned at the Centre, states and Union Territories to ensure compliance. It cautioned that failure to adhere to the guidelines could invite a strict response from the court. The Centre, states and UTs have been asked to submit status reports by November 5. The matter will be taken up next on November 16.