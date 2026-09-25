ECI postpones CEC Gyanesh Kumar's two UP events, cites no link to row

The The Election Commission of India (ECI) has postponed two Uttar Pradesh outreach programmes featuring Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who was due to meet young and first-time voters. The poll panel, however, has denied any link between the decision and the recent controversy over reported differences within the Commission, according to the Hindustan Times.

The two Electoral Literacy Club (ELC) 2.0 regional conferences were scheduled to take place in Meerut and Varanasi as part of the ECI’s voter-awareness initiatives for young voters.

ECI postpones two UP events

The Meerut programme was scheduled for September 25, while the Varanasi event was planned for September 28. Both were part of the ECI’s wider voter-awareness initiative ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election

According to the ECI, the decision to postpone both conferences was taken on September 21 and communicated to officials on the same day. The official said changes to event dates are routine and can happen because of factors including venue availability, the schedules of senior officials, and natural circumstances. Also Read :Gyanesh Kumar removal row: How can Chief Election Commissioner be removed? The Commission has pointed to similar instances in the past when ELC conferences were postponed or rescheduled in states and Union Territories including Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand. The ELC 2.0 programme is being rolled out through regional conferences across states and is intended to strengthen electoral awareness among students and young voters. The postponement of the Meerut and Varanasi events does not, according to the ECI, indicate a change in that broader outreach programme.