4 dead, many missing as cloudburst in Uttarkashi triggers flash floods

A cloudburst struck Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, claiming at least four lives and leaving several people missing. The cloudburst, which occurred in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, led to a landslide and severe flash floods in the high-altitude village of Dharali, near Harsil. Another cloudburst has occurred in Sukhi Top near Dharali, the Uttarkashi district administration said.

The Indian Army reported that a significant mudslide impacted Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area, sending significant debris and water crashing through the settlement. As soon as the incident was reported, troops from the Ibex Brigade were mobilised to the area to initiate rescue operations.

“Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold,” said the Army’s Central Command in an official statement. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and confirmed that rescue operations were underway. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and district administration were pressed into service. “The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing,” CM Dhami said in a post on X. “SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing. In this regard, I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone’s safety.”

Rescue operation in full swing Uttarkashi Police also confirmed the deployment of multiple teams to the site. "In Uttarkashi, due to the rising water level of Kheer Gadh in the Harsil area, reports of damage in Dharali have prompted police, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), army, and other disaster response teams to engage in relief and rescue operations at the site," they said in a statement. SDRF Inspector General Arun Mohan Joshi said that specialised battalions had been dispatched to the affected area. “As soon as we got the information, our nearest SDRF team reached the spot. Two other units are about to reach. Rescue work is being done in a coordinated manner,” he told news agency ANI.

He added, “Whether it is the Army, ITBP, or NDRF, all the teams are reaching the spot, and rescue is being done in a coordinated manner. Specialised equipment in our SDRF battalion headquarters, which can be used in this disaster, is also being sent.” Locals report extensive damage, panic in villages Eyewitness accounts suggest that the damage may be even more severe. Rajesh Panwar, a villager, told news agency PTI that around 10-12 people may be trapped under debris, while 20–25 hotels and homestays might have been washed away in the floods. Videos circulating on social media captured the chaos as villagers scrambled for safety. The footage showed torrents of water gushing through the terrain, with people screaming in panic.