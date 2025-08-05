Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 09:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Prior court approval needed for public interest suits under Section 92: SC

Prior court approval needed for public interest suits under Section 92: SC

Writing 168-page, Justice Pardiwala, however, pointed out at the stage of grant of leave, court neither adjudicates upon the merits of the dispute nor confers any substantive rights upon the parties

Supreme Court, SC

The special nature of the suit under Section 92 requires it to be filed fundamentally on behalf of the public for the vindication of public rights, it said. | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said a prior nod from court was needed to file a lawsuit under the provision dealing with public charities of the Civil Procedure Code as the action was launched on behalf of public beneficiaries and that too in public interest.

The top court issued directions on the legal issues and dismissed an appeal filed by a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, which challenged the maintainability of a suit against it under Section 92 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).

Section 92 of the CPC deals with lawsuits relating to public charitable or religious trusts and permits legal action to be taken in cases of alleged breaches of trust, or when the court's direction is needed for the trust's administration.

 

A suit under Section 92 of the CPC is a representative suit of a special nature since the action is instituted on behalf of the public beneficiaries and in public interest. Obtaining a grant of leave' from the court before the suit can be proceeded with, acts as a procedural and legislative safeguard in order to prevent public trusts from being subjected to undue harassment through frivolous suits being filed against them and also to obviate a situation that would cause a further wastage of resources which can otherwise be put towards public charitable or religious aims, a bench comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said.

Writing 168-page, Justice Pardiwala, however, pointed out at the stage of grant of leave, the court neither adjudicates upon the merits of the dispute nor confers any substantive rights upon the parties.

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

SC strikes down Centre's EIA waiver for educational constructions

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects plea challenging declaration of ISIS as terrorist organisation

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

'Judges can't decide who's a true Indian': Priyanka after SC slams Rahul

Supreme Court, SC

UP says Banke Bihari Temple ordinance for better administration

Supreme Court, SC

SC cancels Dheeraj Wadhawan's bail in DHFL scam, asks surrender in 2 weeks

A trust can be said to have been created for a public purpose' when the beneficiaries are the general public who are incapable of exact ascertainment. Even if the beneficiaries are not necessarily the public at large, they must at least be a classified section of it and not a pre-ascertained group of specific individuals, it said.

The special nature of the suit under Section 92 requires it to be filed fundamentally on behalf of the public for the vindication of public rights, it said.

Therefore, courts must go beyond the reliefs and also give due regard to the object and purpose for which the suit is brought. The true nature of the suit must be determined on a comprehensive understanding of the facts of the matter and a hard-and-fast rule cannot be made for the same, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

flash flood, cloudburst, uttarkashi

4 dead, many missing as cloudburst in Uttarkashi triggers flash floods

Proposed Master Plan of the Common Central Secretariat | Photo: website/ centralvista.gov.in

Construction of all CCS buildings, relocation to finish within next 2 years

Christian Michel

ED calls Michel's plea for release in AgustaWestland case 'misleading'

Nityanand Rai

No directives to make Hindi mandatory in official communications: Govt

Sunjay Kapur's mother, Rani Kapur, on Thursday shot off a letter to the company board, alleging that she was “coerced” into signing documents behind “locked doors”

Sunjay Kapur died of natural causes in UK, reveals Coroner's report

Topics : Supreme Court Public Interest Lawsuits

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtel Q1 ResultQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Gold and Silver Rate TodayAdani Ports Q1 ResultsTATA Capital IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon