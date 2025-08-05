Home / India News / Over 1,600 km roads built in Ladakh since UT status in 2019: Govt in LS

Over 1,600 km roads built in Ladakh since UT status in 2019: Govt in LS

The Minister added that improved road connectivity, along with other initiatives, has played a key role in boosting the region's tourism sector

road construction infra
Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Around 1,670 kilometres of additional roads have been constructed or blacktopped in Ladakh since it was granted Union Territory status in 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the Union Territory of Ladakh is now well equipped with snow-clearance machinery to ensure road connectivity during heavy snowfall. Helipads have also been constructed at various locations to improve overall connectivity.

Rai said there has been a significant improvement in road infrastructure in Ladakh following its reorganisation.

"As per information provided by the UT of Ladakh, under various schemes of the Central Governmentincluding the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and UT-administered schemesapproximately 1,670 kilometres of additional roads have been constructed, blacktopped, or metalled since the formation of the Union Territory in 2019," he said.

The Minister added that improved road connectivity, along with other initiatives, has played a key role in boosting the region's tourism sector.

"The roads have reduced travel time, ensured safe and efficient year-round access, opened up new tourist destinations, promoted winter tourism, and attracted adventure enthusiasts to the region," Rai said.

According to data shared by the Ladakh administration, the region witnessed 2,79,937 tourist arrivals in 2019. Following its UT formation, the numbers rose to 5,31,396 in 2022, 5,25,374 in 2023, and 3,76,386 in 2024.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Jammu and Kashmir was also reorganised as a UT on the same day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

