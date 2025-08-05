Over 1,600 km roads built in Ladakh since UT status in 2019: Govt in LS

Around 1,670 kilometres of additional roads have been constructed or blacktopped in Ladakh since it was granted Union Territory status in 2019, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the Union Territory of Ladakh is now well equipped with snow-clearance machinery to ensure road connectivity during heavy snowfall. Helipads have also been constructed at various locations to improve overall connectivity.

Rai said there has been a significant improvement in road infrastructure in Ladakh following its reorganisation.

"As per information provided by the UT of Ladakh, under various schemes of the Central Governmentincluding the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and UT-administered schemesapproximately 1,670 kilometres of additional roads have been constructed, blacktopped, or metalled since the formation of the Union Territory in 2019," he said.