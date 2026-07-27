SC tags plea for CBT-based Neet with pending petitions on exam reforms

The Supreme Court on Monday deferred hearing on a plea seeking a shift of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Neet-UG) to a computer-based test (CBT) format, deciding to hear it along with two pending petitions seeking broader structural reforms in the examination system.

A Bench of Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe noted that the issue of transitioning from the existing pen-and-paper format to CBT requires wider consideration. The matter will now be taken up with the petitions filed by the United Doctors Front and the Federation of All India Medical Association, which are already listed for hearing next Monday.

The court had earlier declined to direct the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the cancelled Neet-UG 2026 examination through CBT but kept open the larger question of whether the examination should eventually move to a computer-based format. During Monday's hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a high-level task force headed by former Infosys Executive Chairman Nandan Nilekani to recommend structural reforms in the NTA. The committee includes former ISRO Chairman S Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, former Education Secretary Anita Karwal and senior bureaucrat Amrit Lal Meena.