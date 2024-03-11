Home / India News / SC to consider listing of plea on restraining Centre to appoint new ECs

SC to consider listing of plea on restraining Centre to appoint new ECs

The prime minister-chaired high-powered committee will meet on March 15 to finalise the names of new election commissioners

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen following the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel and Anup Chandra Pandey's retirement | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 1:14 PM IST
The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will consider submission for early listing of a petition seeking to restrain the Centre from appointing new election commissioners as per a 2023 law, the provisions of which have already been challenged in the apex court.

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen following the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel and Anup Chandra Pandey's retirement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Send an email. We will see, said the bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices JB Pardiwla and Manoj Misra.

The plea was mentioned for urgent listing by senior advocate Vikas Sigh and advocate Varun Thakur, appearing for the Congress leader Jaya Thakur. The local Congress leader has challenged the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and terms of office) Act, 2023.

In her application, Thakur informed the court that during the pendency of her plea, in which a notice was issued on January 12, "one member of Election Commission namely Arun Goel gave resignation on March 9, 2024, which has been accepted by the President".

The prime minister-chaired high-powered committee will meet on March 15 to finalise the names of new election commissioners.

Days before the poll panel is expected to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, Goel resigned on Friday morning. His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday and the Union Law Ministry issued a notification to announce it.

This leaves Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the sole member of the poll body.

Topics :D Y ChandrachudElection Commission of IndiaSupreme CourtCentreElection Commissioners

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 1:14 PM IST

