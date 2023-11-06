Home / India News / SC to hear on the validity of Citizenship Act's Sec 6A on December 5

SC to hear on the validity of Citizenship Act's Sec 6A on December 5

The provision provides that those who have come to Assam on or after January 1, 1966 but before March 25, 1971 from specified territories, including Bangladesh, as per the Citizenship Act

Press Trust of India New Delhi
As a result, the provision fixes March 25, 1971 as the cut-off date for granting citizenship to Bangladeshi migrants in Assam.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 6 2023 | 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will commence hearing on December 5 to examine the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act relating to illegal immigrants in Assam.

Section 6A in the Citizenship Act was inserted as a special provision to deal with the citizenship of people covered by the Assam Accord.

The provision provides that those who have come to Assam on or after January 1, 1966 but before March 25, 1971 from specified territories, including Bangladesh, as per the Citizenship Act amended in 1985, and since then are residents of Assam must register themselves under section 18 for citizenship.

As a result, the provision fixes March 25, 1971 as the cut-off date for granting citizenship to Bangladeshi migrants in Assam.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud deferred the matter after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter.

"I am mentioning on my behalf and on behalf of the Attorney General for India. The case coming up tomorrow is the Citizenship Amendment Act. If the case can be deferred a bit...This is the last working week before Diwali and we just came out of one Constitution bench and, therefore, we need some time," the SG said.

The bench then discussed the availability of all the counsels and posted the matter for hearing on December 1.

A five-judge Constitution bench was scheduled to hear the matter on Tuesday.

Also Read

1.6 mn Indians renounced citizenship in last 10 yrs, 70K gave up passports

SC to start hearing on validity of Citizenship Act's Section 6A on Oct 17

Pakistan sets Nov 1 as deadline for illegal immigrants to leave country

To encourage immigration, Germany considering easier citizenship norms

Nepali Gurkhas joining Wagner group for Russian citizenship, better life

Mizoram LIVE: Assembly polls 'dress rehearsal' for Lok Sabha, says Tharoor

Rajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LIVE: AAP releases 5th list of candidates

MP election LIVE: No greed for CM post, says Scindia ahead of elections

Delhi CM Kejriwal calls high-level meeting amid rising pollution levels

Delhi's air quality continues in 'severe' category as AQI hits 488

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtIllegal immigrantsCitizenship ActAssam

First Published: Nov 6 2023 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story