Delhi's air quality continues in 'severe' category as AQI hits 488

The air quality in New Delhi continued to be in the "severe" category for the fifth straight day, with the air quality index (AQI) of 488, according to data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India). It has climbed substantially from 410 a day ago.

According to the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the national capital's AQI was 454 on Sunday evening. Notably, this was the worst AQI in India.

Delhi implements Grap-IV measures

Given the rising pollution, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai has called a meeting of all concerned departments today. The meeting has been called to strictly implement stage four of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) measures.

On Sunday, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to invoke Stage IV of Grap measures in the entire national capital region (NCR) with immediate effect to prevent further deterioration of air quality. The commission said that Stage IV will be implemented in addition to the restrictions placed under Stage I to III.

According to the 8-point action plan, there will be a ban on entry of truck traffic into Delhi (except for trucks carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services and all LNG/ CNG/ electric trucks). Also, a ban will be imposed on the plying of Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) in Delhi, except those carrying essential commodities/ providing essential services.

The stage-IV restrictions also include state governments in the NCR, and Delhi may take a decision on discontinuing physical classes even for classes VI-IX and class XI and conduct lessons in an online mode.

Rising AQI in Delhi: Stubble burning a major contributor





Also Read: Bangladesh, Sri Lankan cricketers hold their breath in smog-choked Delhi The cases of stubble burning in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab are the major sources of air pollution in the city. According to the data shared by the (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) NASA, Punjab saw a 740 per cent jump in the cases of stubble burning on October 29 as compared to the previous week.

According to a report by NDTV, however, the cases of farm fires between September 15 and October 29 were 57 per cent lower than in the same period last year. This year, the period saw 5,254 cases of farm fires against 12,112 such cases last year.

Notably, the Centre has allocated Rs 3,333 crore under the Crop Residue Management Scheme to the state governments of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Delhi.

Last week, Rai said that the government cannot control the pollution in the national capital completely and that sources outside the city cause twice as much pollution as inside.

Which other cities have "severe" air quality?

After Delhi, Faridabad was the city with the second worst air quality on Sunday evening. According to the CPCB, Faridabad's AQI was 450. It was followed by 442 in Fatehabad and 434 in Kaithal. Hisar's AQI was 427, followed by 414 in Noida and 413 in Bhiwadi.

Greater Noida's AQI was 410 and Gurugram's 402. With an AQI of 401, Jind was another city with "severe" air quality.

(With agency inputs)