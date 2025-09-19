SC to hear plea against Madras HC order on relocation of historic tomb

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a plea against an order to relocate the tomb of David Yale and Joseph Hynmer, while ordering status quo with regard to the monument.

The tomb, situated in the compound of the Madras Law College (now Dr Ambedkar Government Law College) which is part of the high court campus, was declared as a protected monument through a January 1921 notification made in the Fort St. George Gazette.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Ministry of Culture and others seeking their responses on the plea challenging the April order of the Madras High Court.

"Issue notice, returnable within four weeks," the bench said. The bench asked senior advocate Shyam Divan, who appeared for the petitioner, whether he wanted a stay on the operation of the high court order. "I will just say that in so far as this monument is concerned, status quo be preserved," Divan said. A single judge of the high court in June 2023 allowed a petition seeking to declare that the tomb in the compound of the college was not an ancient monument. The plea also sought a consequential direction to relocate the tomb within a particular time frame. In April, a division bench of the high court upheld the single judge's order and dismissed the appeals.