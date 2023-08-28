Home / India News / Scheme for student loans at 1% interest will ensure higher education: HP CM

Scheme for student loans at 1% interest will ensure higher education: HP CM

In his Budget speech in March, Sukhu announced that education loans would be provided at the rate of one per cent to students of the state

Press Trust of India Shimla
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Himachal Pradesh government has implemented a new scheme this financial year to provide educational loans to eligible students of the state at an interest rate of one per cent, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Monday.

The government is committed to providing quality education and the 'Dr Y S Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojna' will ensure that no youngster of the state is deprived of higher or professional education due to financial constraints, he said in a statement.

In his Budget speech in March, Sukhu announced that education loans would be provided at the rate of one per cent to students of the state.

Students from families having an annual income of less than Rs 4 lakh are eligible to avail loans under this scheme, he said. The age limit to avail of the loan has been fixed at 28 years as of registration and admission date.

Sukhu said a corpus will be maintained at the level of the deputy commissioner in the districts for cases in which the money is required to be deposited immediately and banks are taking time to release the first instalment.

Students before getting admission to the institutions of their choice would register themselves on the portal of the higher education department and upload the documents required under the scheme, the statement said.

Under the scheme, eligible students will be able to avail education loans of up to Rs 20 lakh from any scheduled bank located in Himachal to meet the expenses of boarding, lodging, tuition fees, books and other allied expenses associated with their education.

Students having 60 per cent marks in the previous class will be eligible to avail the loan at the interest rate of one per cent to pursue diploma or degree courses in professional and technical education such as engineering, medical, management, paramedical, pharmacy, nursing and law, as well as technical Courses from ITIs and PhDs from recognised educational institutions and universities.

The chief minister said a mechanism would be developed to evaluate the outcomes of the scheme in regular intervals to ascertain its effectiveness and track the progress of the students.

Also Read

'One State-One Portal' to bring all ULB services under one canopy: CM Sukhu

HP devastation: Efforts being made to restore crucial roadways, says CM

CM Sukhu to preside over state-level Independence Day function in Manali

HP CM Sukhu flags off awareness rally on World Environment Day in Shimla

Himachal govt to decongest Shimla, project to cost over Rs 100 cr: CM Sukhu

G20 ministers call for resilient, equitable access to affordable medicines

Delhi Village Development Board sanctions 167 schemes worth Rs 115 cr

G20: Town hall gets facelift, mayor says tourists must witness heritage

Putin conveys to PM his inability to attend G20; Lavrov to represent Russia

Amit Shah to flag off Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on September 3

Topics :Himachal Pradeshstudent loanshigher education

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story