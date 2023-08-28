Home / India News / Delhi Village Development Board sanctions 167 schemes worth Rs 115 cr

Delhi Village Development Board sanctions 167 schemes worth Rs 115 cr

Delhi minister Gopal Rai, who chairs the board, also issued strict directions to ensure timely completion of all village-centric projects

Press Trust of India New Delhi
AAP state convener Gopal Rai

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 8:30 PM IST
The Delhi Village Development Board on Monday sanctioned 167 schemes to develop roads, drainage systems, community facilities, green spaces, and sports infrastructure in rural areas, according to an official statement.

A total of Rs 115.52 crore will be spent on works to be undertaken under these schemes, it said.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai, who chairs the board, also issued strict directions to ensure timely completion of all village-centric projects.

Pertinent issues surrounding pending and prospective development proposals were also deliberated upon, the statement said.

Under the schemes, ponds and water bodies will be augmented to improve water resources. Also, the board plans to create recreational areas, crematoriums, sports grounds, gymnasiums, and libraries within the villages to bolster community infrastructure.

Topics :Delhivillage economyAAP government

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 8:30 PM IST

