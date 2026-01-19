Schools in Ambala receive bomb threats, authorities on high alert

Several schools in Ambala received bomb threats on Monday, prompting police to conduct extensive security checks on the premises.

Seema Dutt, Principal of Riverside DAV Public School, Ambala Cantt, said that the police has carried out an inspection at the premises and authorities are on high alert.

"We informed the police after receiving an anonymous email. Police personnel arrived here; we are on alert. A total of three schools received this email," Dutt said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, multiple schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on December 10. The schools immediately issued a notice to parents to collect their students as a precaution.