Schools to resume classes in violence-hit Manipur from July 1: Officials

Schools will resume normal classes in violence-hit Manipur from July 1 instead of June 21 as announced earlier, officials said on Tuesday

IANS Imphal
Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 1:25 PM IST
Schools will resume normal classes in violence-hit Manipur from July 1 instead of June 21 as announced earlier, officials said on Tuesday.

Director of Education (School) L. Nandakumar Singh said in a notification that the resumption of normal classes in all schools in Manipur stands deferred till July 1 or until further order.

All zonal education officials under the Department of Education are hereby directed to inform all concerned and take up necessary actions accordingly, the notification read.

Earlier, the department had announced that the normal classes will resume from June 21.

After July 1, considering the law and order situation, the classes for the remaining standards up to college level will be resumed in a phased manner.

Manipur has 4,617 schools and out of these, relief camps for the displaced persons and accommodation for the central forces were set up in around 100 schools.

The state government has been trying to make alternative arrangements for the inmates of the relief camps and the security forces, so that the students are not affected, an official of the Education Department said.

 

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had earlier disclosed plans to change the curfew timings allowing normal activities to resume gradually, and reopening of schools at the earliest.

Meanwhile, as thousands of students are displaced and taking shelter in the relief camps, the Thoubal district education department has decided to provide education to the displaced students staying in the relief shelters within the district.

Officials said that around 6,000 students of various standards have been displaced due to the ethnic violence that hit the state on May 3.

Education Minister Bashanta Singh had said earlier that the department is taking steps for the welfare of the affected students.

"Study materials like notebooks, pens, pencils, sports materials, and uniforms will be provided to the displaced students," he had said, adding that volunteer teachers will be deputed for the students staying in the relief camps to organise coaching classes.

Singh had said that the transfer of displaced students studying in Class 9-12 to schools of their choice will be allowed provided seats are available.

"If seats are not available in the selected school, arrangements will be made in other nearby schools," said Singh, adding that those who live in the far-flung areas will be provided with gadgets like tablets for distance learning.

--IANS

sc/arm

Topics :Manipur Northeast India

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 2:21 PM IST

