Will the iCET get a boost during PM Narendra Modi's visit to the US?

Underlying the talk of collaboration between the ministers was the shared understanding that the iCET collaboration will support a “trusted technology value chain partnership between the countries”. It will make possible greater cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, which entails co-development and co-production of these technologies. In the US, these are entirely private sector businesses, for whom it is difficult to do business with Indian government-owned companies in nuclear, space and big tech.

The long-term trends make it clear that the Indian market will not move to a higher consumption of US products from among the current available pool of freely exportable products and services. The discussion between the policy mandarins have to consequently shift to a range of products and services that the US has not offered so far. This is what exactly happened when Piyush Goyal, India’s minister for commerce and industry, and US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo met for the fifth ministerial-level meeting of the bilateral Commercial Dialogue in March this year. The ground was set last year in May at the Quad summit where Prime Minister Modi and President Biden announced they will pursue the US-India Initiative on iCET.