Home / India News / IMD issues orange alert in several parts of Rajasthan amid Cyclone Biparjoy

IMD issues orange alert in several parts of Rajasthan amid Cyclone Biparjoy

After cyclone Biparjoy triggered floods in many districts of Rajasthan, the Met department has now sounded orange alert in several districts in Rajasthan

IANS Jaipur
IMD issues orange alert in several parts of Rajasthan amid Cyclone Biparjoy

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After cyclone Biparjoy triggered floods in many districts of Rajasthan, the Met department has now sounded orange alert in Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and Tonk and yellow alert in places like Jaipur, Dholpur, Karauli, Bharatpur, Dausa, Kota, Baran, Jhalawad and Sikar.

As per Met department, it rained heavily in Dholpur and the data collected till 8:30 on Tuesday morning said that it rained 184 mm here while it rained 166.5 mm in Karauli, 149 mm in Ajmer, 55 mm in Bhilwara, 52 mm in Chittaurgarh.

With the heavy rains in different-parts of the state, the temperature in almost all districts is under 40 degree Celsius except Shri Ganganagar where 41 degree Celsius was recorded. Also, the minimum temperature in almost all districts has gone under 30 degree Celsius.

The IMD officials said, "The Low Pressure Area (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy') now lies over south-west Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of north-west Madhya Pradesh & north-east Rajasthan. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels."

Rains, thunderstorms and winds shall be recorded in places like Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur and other places till June 24, they added.

--IANS

arc/uk/

Also Read

Orange, yellow alerts issued for several districts in Raj amid Cyclone

NIA carries out searches at 7 locations in Rajasthan in PFI conspiracy case

PM to visit Rajasthan's Dausa to inaugurate part of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Cold wave in Rajasthan, Govt extends winter break in Baran till Jan 9

Will the iCET get a boost during PM Narendra Modi's visit to the US?

PM Modi looks to solidify India's tech prowess with US state visit

Rajnath to join Naval officers to perform yoga on board INS Vikrant

Christian body writes to PM Modi seeking President's rule in Manipur

Opposition parties to discuss Centre's ordinance on June 23 in Patna

Topics :rajasthanIMD

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story