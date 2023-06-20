IMD issues orange alert in several parts of Rajasthan amid Cyclone Biparjoy

After cyclone Biparjoy triggered floods in many districts of Rajasthan, the Met department has now sounded orange alert in Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and Tonk and yellow alert in places like Jaipur, Dholpur, Karauli, Bharatpur, Dausa, Kota, Baran, Jhalawad and Sikar.

As per Met department, it rained heavily in Dholpur and the data collected till 8:30 on Tuesday morning said that it rained 184 mm here while it rained 166.5 mm in Karauli, 149 mm in Ajmer, 55 mm in Bhilwara, 52 mm in Chittaurgarh.

With the heavy rains in different-parts of the state, the temperature in almost all districts is under 40 degree Celsius except Shri Ganganagar where 41 degree Celsius was recorded. Also, the minimum temperature in almost all districts has gone under 30 degree Celsius.

The IMD officials said, "The Low Pressure Area (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy') now lies over south-west Uttar Pradesh and adjoining areas of north-west Madhya Pradesh & north-east Rajasthan. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to middle tropospheric levels."

Rains, thunderstorms and winds shall be recorded in places like Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota, Udaipur and other places till June 24, they added.

--IANS

arc/uk/