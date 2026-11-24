Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday announced the setting up of an advisory panel to address issues faced by startups and MSMEs in the telecommunications sector and ensure government support for entrepreneurs at the Telecom Startups and MSME Conclave 2026.

The conclave showcased indigenous telecom technologies and connected startups and MSMEs with industry leaders, investors and policymakers.

Speaking at the conclave, the minister said that industry players had raised their concerns through individual presentations, adding that “very clear asks from the government have been set”.

He said the government would act as a “facilitator” to ensure that Indian entrepreneurs in the sector could focus on product development as India “moves from a consumer of technology to a creator and supplier of technology for the world”.

Scindia said Indian entrepreneurs in the sector had received seed funding from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) through schemes such as the Digital Communication Innovation Square (DCIS), Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) and Technology Development and Investment Promotion (TDIP). This, he said, had enabled companies to reach the stage of full commercialisation. The DCIS scheme supports startups in developing and commercialising indigenous telecom products, while the TTDF scheme funds research and development in telecom technologies, particularly for rural connectivity. The TDIP scheme promotes India's participation in global telecom standardisation and the development of indigenous technologies. He said that of around 200 investments under the DCIS scheme, 96 products across 80 companies had reached commercialisation. Commercialisation refers to the process of turning a developed product or technology into a market-ready offering that can be sold to customers and generate revenue.

Highlighting the ministry's broader goal, Scindia said the aim was to enable the growth of many more companies through similar government support, which was why the advisory group had been set up. Scindia added that India had grown from a few hundred startups in 2014 to more than 200,000. He said the government aimed to replicate this growth in the telecom sector by supporting more companies through funding and policy interventions. “The telecom sector is the most profound example of India becoming the creator of technology due to the volume to test technology,” Scindia said, referring to the large domestic market that allows Indian companies to test new technologies at scale.