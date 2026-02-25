BSNL director's visit demands 'absurd, shocking'; notice issued: Scindia

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday slammed the "absurd and shocking" demands and arrangements linked to a senior BSNL director's proposed Prayagraj visit, calling them "unacceptable" and said that a show-cause notice has been issued.

The Minister's comments assume significance as controversy erupted after details of extensive hospitality arrangements for BSNL Director Vivek Banzal's official visit surfaced online, including requests for personal care items such as soaps, combs, shampoos and other toiletries. The document (office order) triggered outrage over perceived entitlement and raised questions about the misuse of public resources.

The visit was subsequently cancelled after the elaborate itinerary detailed in the office order - reportedly involving nearly 50 officials and detailing arrangements down to personal items - drew widespread criticism and ridicule on social media.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Scindia said the episode was "unacceptable" and one that "flouts all rules and traditions". "An order like this is unacceptable in new India," Scindia said, adding that a showcause notice has been issued. Scindia termed it "beyond absurd" and "shocking". According to the office order - details of which went viral on social media - the proposed two-day visit of Vivek Banzal, director (CFA) of BSNL Board, was scheduled from February 25-26. Around 20 tasks were assigned to nearly 50 officials. On his arrival in Prayagraj, bathing in Sangam, boat ride, and visits to Bade Hanuman Mandir, Akshayavat and Patalpuri temples were planned. The 'snan' kits consisted of towel, undergarment, slippers (mentioned as sleeper in the office order), comb, mirror and an oil bottle.

The office order also mentioned that six male kits (consisting of towel, underwear, mirror, comb, soap, shampoo, oil) and two female kits should be arranged. Instruction was also issued to arrange one bed sheet for general use at the ghat. At the hotel and Circuit House, dry fruit bowl, fruit bowl, saving kit (shaving kit), towel, toothpaste, brush, soap, shampoo, comb and oil were to be arranged, the order said. Meanwhile, BSNL India, in a post on X on February 21, said, "BSNL has standing instructions in place regarding the manner in which official visits are to be handled. An instance of non-adherence to the same has been taken note of. The instance noted is not in conformity with the professional standards and values of BSNL.