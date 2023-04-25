Scrap Rs 500 notes to curtail money power in elections: Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday requested the Central government to abolish Rs 500 denomination currency notes as such a move would come in handy during elections to curtail the distribution of money.

Speaking at a conference hosted by a private news channel in Delhi, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister pointed out that India is far ahead of other nations when it comes to digital payments and that demonetising the Rs 500 currency would not be a big problem.

"If you control political corruption or political donations, it will go a long way for the country," he added, among several other issues he touched upon during the interaction.

Everybody in India should achieve middle-class status or above without room for poverty by 2047, Naidu said, adding that creation of wealth is necessary to distribute it to all and eradicating poverty should be the focus of a sustainable economy.

"My vision is to bring India above the poverty line by 2047," Naidu said, adding that the right policies and their timely execution can make India number one in the world economy by beating the United States and China.

According to Naidu, every Indian citizen who is currently living in poor condition can be made a middle-class person by 2040 through public private partnership (PPP) model, where mentoring and providing short-term, medium-term and long-term visions can help achieve this goal, considering that 30 per cent population comprises middle-class families with the figure projected to rise to 60 per cent by 2040.