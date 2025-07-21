Home / India News / Three held with drugs on Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar: UP Police

Three held with drugs on Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar: UP Police

They also seized Rs 19,450 in cash from the trio during the arrest under the Civil Lines area here on Sunday evening, officials said

Kanwar Yatra, Kanwariya, Kanwariyas, Kanwar
The Yatra concludes on July 23, when the pilgrims will return home after offering the holy water from the Ganges at Shiva temples on their way. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Muzaffarnagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:44 AM IST
Police have arrested three people for allegedly supplying drugs along the Kanwar Yatra route here and seized contraband from them, officials said on Monday.

They also seized Rs 19,450 in cash from the trio during the arrest under the Civil Lines area here on Sunday evening, officials said. 

ALSO READ: Kanwariyas assault CRFP jawan after argument in UP, three arrested 

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sab said a case has been registered against Vaibhav, Gulshan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On Sunday, thousands of kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees), heading back from Haridwar in Uttarakhand with Gangajal, were greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a helicopter showering flowers on them in Muzaffarnagar. 

Authorities have implemented tight security measures along the Kanwar Yatra routes. The Yatra concludes on July 23, when the pilgrims will return home after offering the holy water from the Ganges at Shiva temples on their way.

As he welcomed the pilgrims, Adityanath claimed that some people were trying to defame the Kanwar Yatra on social media and urged every 'Kanwar Sangh' to expose such troublemakers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

