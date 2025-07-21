Three held with drugs on Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar: UP Police

Police have arrested three people for allegedly supplying drugs along the Kanwar Yatra route here and seized contraband from them, officials said on Monday.

They also seized Rs 19,450 in cash from the trio during the arrest under the Civil Lines area here on Sunday evening, officials said.

Circle Officer Raju Kumar Sab said a case has been registered against Vaibhav, Gulshan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

On Sunday, thousands of kanwariyas (Lord Shiva devotees), heading back from Haridwar in Uttarakhand with Gangajal, were greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a helicopter showering flowers on them in Muzaffarnagar.