Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul, Kharge, write to PM Modi, urge legislation to grant statehood to J-K

Rahul, Kharge, write to PM Modi, urge legislation to grant statehood to J-K

Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge also urged the Centre to put forth a legislation that will bring the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mallikarjun, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

In their letter to PM Modi, Congress leaders claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, for the past five years, have constantly called for the full restoration of statehood | (Photo: PTI)

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday jointly wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the Centre to bring a legislation in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament to grant full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. 
 
According to a PTI report, Gandhi and Kharge also urged the Centre to put forth a legislation that will bring the Union Territory of Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
 
In their letter to PM Modi, Congress leaders claimed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, for the past five years, have constantly called for the full restoration of statehood, which was removed after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.
 
 

Here's what Gandhi and Kharge wrote in their letter to PM Modi

 
The leaders added that the demand of the Jammu and Kashmir people is both legitimate and firmly grounded in their constitutional and democratic rights. In the letter, the two leaders argued, "It is important to recognise that while there have been instances of Union Territories being granted statehood in the past, the case of Jammu and Kashmir is without precedent in independent India. This is the first time a full-fledged state has been downgraded to a Union Territory following its bifurcation."
 
Drawing references from the statements made by PM Modi on several occasions, the Congress leaders in their letter said, "Your goodself has, on multiple occasions, personally reiterated the government's commitment to restoring statehood."
 
Citing PM Modi’s interview in Bhubaneswar in May 2024, the statement said he had asserted that the restoration of statehood was a solemn promise the government had made and stood by.
 
It further added that in a rally in Srinagar in 2024, PM Modi reaffirmed that the Centre in Parliament said that it will restore the region's statehood. 
 

More From This Section

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata to lead protest on harassment of Bengali speakers in other states

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

'Invasion by people of one religion' altering demography: Assam CM

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Anti-sacrilege bill will deter future desecration of scriptures: Punjab CM

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

'India's Deng Xiaoping': Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu on Rao's reforms

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Govt to table 8 new Bills in monsoon session of Parliament starting July 21

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Article 370 mallikarjun kharge Jammu and Kashmir BS Web Reports Ladakh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi School Bomb ThreatDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon