Your visit will boost India-France friendship: PM Modi to Emmanuel Macron

Macron on Sunday shared a video montage from the visit on X and wrote, 'A look back at an exceptional trip in India.'

'Your visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship,' Modi said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 11:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said French President Emmanuel Macron's recent India visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship.

The French president was on two-day visit to India last month and was the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations here on January 26.

Macron on Sunday shared a video montage from the visit on X and wrote, "A look back at an exceptional trip in India."

Tagging his post, Prime Minister Modi said, "It was an honour to have you in India, President @EmmanuelMacron."

"Your visit and participation in the Republic Day celebrations will surely boost India-France friendship," Modi said.

India and France on January 26 unveiled an ambitious defence industrial roadmap to co-develop critical military hardware, firmed up a space situational awareness programme, while the Tata Group and Airbus announced to jointly build H125 helicopters, following talks between Modi and Macron.

Narendra Modi Emmanuel Macron France India-France

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 11:35 PM IST

