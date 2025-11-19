Security beefed up at Delhi airport ahead of Anmol Bishnoi's extradition

Security was tightened at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Wednesday as gangster Anmol Bishnoi is set to be extradited from the United States and brought to India.

Police personnel, accompanied by the Dog Squad, conducted extensive checking of vehicles and premises at Terminal 3, ensuring multiple layers of security ahead of Bishnoi's arrival.

Anmol Bishnoi is the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and is wanted in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique in October last year.

Meanwhile, Anmol Bishnoi's cousin, Ramesh Bishnoi, has urged the Central government to ensure the safety of the latter, who will soon reach India after being extradited from the United States.

Speaking to ANI, Ramesh Bishnoi claimed that Anmol is only being punished for being the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. He also expressed faith in the investigative agencies, saying that the family's main priority is to ensure the safety of their relative. "The law will take its course. Our family respects the law and we are law-abiding people, but today our main concern is that if he (Anmol Bishnoi) is being brought to India, the Indian government should ensure his safety. This will be our demand," Bishnoi told ANI. Claiming that the truth will be revealed and Anmol Bishnoi will be proven innocent, he added, "We have always respected the law and will continue to do so... He (Anmol Bishnoi) is being punished only for being Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother. The investigation will reveal everything."

Earlier, it was reported that Anmol Bishnoi, wanted in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, and brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been "removed from the United States by the federal government." Earlier, Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique said that he received an email stating that the federal government had removed Anmol Bishnoi from the United States as of November 18. "My family has registered as a victim family in the United States. From the victim notification, we get updates about Anmol Bishnoi. Today, we've got a mail that the federal government has removed Anmol Bishnoi from the United States as of November 18. The question arises whether he is being deported to India? My strong request to the central government is to bring him back if he's removed from America, and for the state government as well, to bring him back to Mumbai and to make sure that he's interrogated and arrested," Zeeshan Siddique told ANI.