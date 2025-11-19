Home / India News / Nitish Kumar to be elected NDA leader in Bihar ahead of govt formation

Nitish Kumar to be elected NDA leader in Bihar ahead of govt formation

Kumar will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the evening, requesting him to initiate the process for the formation of the new government

Nitish Kumar, Nitish
JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to be elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar on Wednesday. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:35 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar is set to be elected as the leader of the NDA in Bihar on Wednesday, ahead of the formation of the new government under his leadership in the state on November 20, a party leader said.

Kumar, who will take oath as Bihar CM for a record 10th time at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan on Thursday, will be first elected as leader of the JD(U) legislature party and then the leader of the NDA during a meeting of the constituents of the five-party alliance, he said.

Talking to PTI Video, JD(U) working national president Sanjay Jha said, "Nitish Kumar will be first elected as leader of our legislature party on Wednesday. After that, he will be elected as NDA leader by the newly elected MLAs of all alliance partners."  Kumar will meet Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in the evening, requesting him to initiate the process for the formation of the new government, the JD(U) leader said.

He will also tender his resignation to the governor as the head of the outgoing government, another JD(U) leader said.

Kumar will also submit a letter of support from all NDA constituents to the governor for the formation of the new government, he said.

The current assembly will be dissolved on Wednesday, he said.

Several ministers will also take the oath along with the CM on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, several other union ministers and CMs of NDA-ruled states are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

A large number of security personnel have been deployed in the state capital and around Gandhi Maidan, officials said.

The NDA stormed back to power in Bihar, winning 202 seats in the 243-member assembly, with BJP bagging 89, JD(U) 85, LJP(RV) 19, HAM 5 and RLM 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: Texas guv designates 2 Muslim groups as terrorist, criminal organisations

7 Maoists killed in police encounter in Andhra Pradesh's Maredumilli

India saved my mother's life: Hasina's son questions her extradition

Who is gangster Anmol Bishnoi and why is the US deporting him to India?

PM pays tributes to warrior queen Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary

Topics :Nitish KumarNDABihar government

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story