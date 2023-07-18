Home / India News / Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Poonch, one detained

Security forces bust terrorist hideout in J-K's Poonch, one detained

The search operation was being conducted by the Army and the special operations group in the Kala Jhula forest area

Press Trust of India Poonch/Jammu
Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 10:27 AM IST
Security forces have busted a terrorist hideout and nabbed a person during their search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, official sources said on Tuesday.

Three grenades and other materials have been seized from the hideout, they said.

The search operation was being conducted by the Army and the special operations group in the Kala Jhula forest area.

Security was beefed up in Poonch town vehicles plying on the roads were being examined as part of the search operation. On Monday, two terrorists were killed as troops foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Poonch.

Topics :Jammu and Kashmirsecurity

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

