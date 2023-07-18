Home / India News / Yamuna's water level at 206.01 m, still flowing above danger mark in Delhi

Yamuna's water level at 206.01 m, still flowing above danger mark in Delhi

Earlier, the water level of the Yamuna crossed 205.48 metres on Monday morning. This was slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, even as the waterlogging persisted in several parts

ANI
As per the Central Water Commission, the water level, which had breached the danger mark, flooding vast swathes of the national capital, was recorded at 205.48 at 7 am on Monday down from 206.02 m at 8 am on Sunday.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
The water level of the Yamuna River was recorded at 206.01 meters in Delhi on Monday at 11 pm. This is a level-up from the earlier gradual decrease in the water level of the Yamuna.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi advised people living in relief camps set up by the government in the National Capital to not return to their flood-affected homes since there was a "slight rise" in water level in Yamuna River after rains lashed some areas of Haryana a day earlier.

In view of the decrease in the water level of Yamuna, the Transport Department of the Delhi Government relaxed some of its travel restrictions. The entry of heavy goods vehicles in Delhi will now be restricted only from the Singhu border.

Moreover, in an order issued by the Transport Department of the Delhi government, it has been said that interstate buses plying from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand to Delhi's ISBT Kashmiri Gate will be able to reach Singhu border only.

Earlier, in an order issued on July 13, the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi was restricted from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border owing to waterlogging. However, heavy vehicles carrying food items and essentials were excluded from it.

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 9:03 AM IST

