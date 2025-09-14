Home / India News / Senior FinMin official killed, 3 injured as BMW hits motorcycle in Delhi

Senior FinMin official killed, 3 injured as BMW hits motorcycle in Delhi

The deceased was identified as Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and a resident of Hari Nagar, according to police

accident
A police team rushed to the spot and found a BMW lying sideways on the road and a motorcycle parked near the road divider, they said. Photo: ANI/Representative
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 10:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A senior official of the Union Ministry of Finance died and three people, including his wife, were injured after a BMW allegedly hit his motorcycle near Delhi Cantonment metro station on Ring Road here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, and a resident of Hari Nagar, according to police.

Police said three PCR calls were received in the afternoon about a traffic jam near metro pillar number 67 on the Dhaula Kuan-Delhi Cantt metro station stretch.

A police team rushed to the spot and found a BMW lying sideways on the road and a motorcycle parked near the road divider, they said.

Eyewitnesses told police that a woman was driving the car when it hit the motorcycle from behind.

Police said Singh was driving the motorcycle and his wife was riding pillion. They were rushed to a hospital in a taxi by the woman who was driving the car and her husband, who was accompanying her.

Later, police were informed by the hospital that Singh succumbed to his injuries, while his wife was undergoing treatment.

According to sources, Singh and his wife were taken to Nuelife Hospital in GTB Nagar, nearly 17 kilometres from the accident site, instead of being admitted to a nearby medical facility.

Police said the BMW driver and her husband also sustained injuries in the accident and have been hospitalised. Their statements are yet to be recorded.

The two are Gurugram residents.

"The BMW and the motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. The accident spot was examined by a crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory were called in for assistance, a senior police officer said.

An FIR is being registered in the matter and an investigation is underway, he said.

Police said efforts are being made to ascertain the sequence of events and circumstances leading to the crash.

Traffic movement in the area was disrupted for some time due to the accident. It was restored after the damaged vehicles were removed from the road, they said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Monsoon starts withdrawing from Rajasthan three days ahead of schedule

PM Narendra Modi ends NE outreach with Assam rally, targets Opposition

Waqf Amendment: SC to pronounce interim order on three key issues on Monday

5.8-magnitude quake hits North East; no loss of life, damage reported

UP to provide bus connectivity to 12,200 villages: Transport minister

Topics :Finance Ministryroad accident

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story