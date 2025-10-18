Self-reliant India no longer just an idea, now a reality: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a self-reliant India is no longer just an idea, but a reality.
Adityanath made the remark while opening a programme of PTC Industries at BrahMos Aerospace Complex here with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the defence minister, India has made such strides in the last 11 years that it now stands confidently in front of the world for its defence production.
He said India is attracting the attention of the world as the fourth-largest economy, and is no longer dependent on others for its defence needs, and has become a supplier in its own right.
"It is not only a symbol of self-reliance, but also a great means of employment generation," Aditynath said about India's defence manufacturing.
He said the Strategic Material Technology Complex of PTC Industries in Lucknow was proof that India is now moving rapidly towards becoming self-sufficient in the defence field.
According to the chief minister, along with Brahmos in Lucknow, PTC Industries has invested Rs 1,000 crore in 50 acres.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app