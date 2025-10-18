Self-reliant India no longer just an idea, now a reality: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said a self-reliant India is no longer just an idea, but a reality.

Adityanath made the remark while opening a programme of PTC Industries at BrahMos Aerospace Complex here with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the defence minister, India has made such strides in the last 11 years that it now stands confidently in front of the world for its defence production.

He said India is attracting the attention of the world as the fourth-largest economy, and is no longer dependent on others for its defence needs, and has become a supplier in its own right.