7 killed, over 40 injured as fire engulfs Mumbai building; 30 rescued

As many as 30 residents were rescued from the terrace and various floors of the ground-plus-seven structure, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Press Trust of India
Of the injured, 39 are under treatment at HBT and Cooper Hospital | Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 10:11 AM IST
Seven people, including two minors, were killed and over 40 injured after a fire tore through a residential building in Mumbai's Goregaon area in the early hours of Friday, a civic official said. A few of the injured are in critical condition.

As many as 30 residents were rescued from the terrace and various floors of the ground-plus-seven structure, said the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The blaze started around 3 am at Jay Sandesh building in Goregaon West, the BMC official said. Initially, officials had given the name of the fire-hit building as Jay Bhavani. The cause behind the fire is yet to be determined, said officials.

The fire-affected persons were rushed to a trauma centre at Jogeshwari and civic-run Cooper Hospital at Juhu, they said.

Of them, doctors declared six including two minors and as many women dead. Another person died during treatment, taking the toll to seven. Some of the injured persons are in critical condition, said officials.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident. Pained to know about loss of lives in the fire incident at #Goregaon, Mumbai. We are in touch with BMC & Mumbai Police officials & all the assistance is being provided. My deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery to the injured ones, he wrote on X.

Before firefighters arrived at the scene, the blaze had covered the building from all sides. It completely gutted the shops, scrap material and two-wheelers on the ground floor, said fire officials.

It took nearly three hours for the fire brigade to extinguish the blaze. More than eight fire engines and other firefighting equipment were used in the operation, a fire official said.

BMC officials said they are trying to find out if some more victims are admitted to private hospitals.

Civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal is scheduled to visit the hospitals, where the injured are admitted, in some time, officials said.

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 9:30 AM IST

