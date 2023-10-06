Cauvery water dispute: Tamil Nadu govt offers compensation to farmers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday ordered compensation of Rs 13,500 per hectare to delta farmers who were suffering from Kuruvai (rice) cultivation due to insufficient Cauvery water from Karnataka, a statement from CMO said.

Kuruvai cultivation refers to the seasonal cultivation of paddy (rice) during the Kuruvai season in Tamil Nadu.

The official press further informed that CM opened the shutter from the Metro dam for Kuruvai cultivation in the delta zone on June 12 this year.

"Since the Cauvery water from Karnataka is insufficient, water from the metro dam will not be possible to discharge for cultivation continuously so that approximately 40 thousand acres of paddy filed with insufficient water for irrigation in the delta region," the release further added.

"Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin orders to release compensation of 13500 rupees per hectare to delta zone farmers who cultivated Kuruvai paddy and suffer insufficient water for irrigation," it said.

The governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been locked in a protracted tussle over the sharing of Cauvery waters. The river is seen as a major source of sustenance for the people in the two states.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee had ordered Karnataka to ensure the release of 3,000 cusecs of Cauvery water at Biligundlu starting from September 28 till October 15, 2023.

Karnataka had filed a review petition against the order both in the Supreme Court and in CWMA(Cauvery Water Management Authority.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier expressed his disappointment on the recommendation of the CWRC.

"CWRC ordered to release of 3,000 cusecs of water, I have already spoken to our advocates. They have suggested us to challenge this order in the Supreme Court. We will challenge it in the Supreme Court. We don't have water to release to Tamil Nadu. We are challenging the orders of the CWRC," CM Siddaramaiah had said.