Home / World News / US court allows Tahawwur Rana more time to file motion against extradition

US court allows Tahawwur Rana more time to file motion against extradition

Rana faces multiple charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 strikes

Press Trust of India Washington
Tahawwur Rana

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 8:32 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A federal court has allowed Tahawwur Rana more time to file his motion against extradition to India where he is facing a trial for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

In August, Rana had appealed before the Ninth Circuit Court against the order by a US District Court in the Central District of California that denied the writ of habeas corpus.

On Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit Court agreed to his request for more time to file his motion, which was initially set for October 10.

According to the latest court order, Rana's brief is now due on November 9 and the government's answer will be due on December 11, 2023.

Earlier, on August 18, the court had granted Rana's motion for a stay of extradition so that his appeal could be heard by the US Court of Appeals.

Rana faces multiple charges for his role in the Mumbai attacks and is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 strikes.

Following his request, Judge Fischer from the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit had asked Rana to submit his argument before October 10 and the US Government was asked to submit its response by November 8.

Judge Fischer wrote that Rana has shown that he is likely to suffer significant irreparable harm absent a stay.

He will be extradited to India for a trial on serious crimes with no hope for a review of his arguments or hope for his return to the United States. The government admits this but then argues that because this claimed irreparable harm applies categorically to any fugitive who seeks a stay of extradition pending appeal, it does not count, the judge had said.

Earlier, US attorney John J Lulejian had appealed before the district court to deny Rana's exparte application for stay of extradition pending appeal and argued that the stay would cause unwarranted delay in the United States' fulfilment of its obligations to India and this will damage its credibility in the international arena and impair its ability to obtain the cooperation of foreign nations in bringing United States fugitives to justice.

Rana, he argued, cannot show a likelihood of success on the merits of his claims or otherwise meet his burden of justifying a stay. Accordingly, the United States respectfully requests that the court deny his ex parte application, the US attorney wrote.

Lulejian argued that the district court should deny Rana's request for a stay for the threshold reason that he has failed to demonstrate that he is likely to obtain a reversal of this Court's decision in the Ninth Circuit.

In his ex parte application for a stay, Rana has made no showing whatsoever, let alone a strong showing, that he is likely to succeed on the merits of his appeal, he argued. Indeed, he simply states that he seeks a stay to permit his non-bis in idem argument to be heard by the court of appeals.

India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out by terrorists of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba group. The NIA has said that it is ready to initiate proceedings to bring him to India through diplomatic channels.

A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks in which 10 Pakistani terrorists laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at iconic and vital locations of Mumbai.

Also Read

Tahawwur Rana stayed at Mumbai hotel days before 26/11 attacks: Police

26/11 attack accused Tahawwur Rana petitions US court against extradition

US court stays extradition of 26/11 attacks accused Rana pending his appeal

India in touch with US authorities on Tahawwur Rana's extradition: Kwatra

Mumbai police submit chargesheet against Tahawwur Rana in 26/11 case

Will continue to foster stronger defence partnership with India: Pentagon

LIVE: 7 killed, 46 injured in massive fire at building in Mumbai's Goregaon

India, EU discuss ways to sustain secure maritime environment in Brussels

Protesters angry about Ukraine aid comments strike Ramaswamy's empty car

US regulators seek to compel Musk to testify in their Twitter investigation

Topics :26 11 Mumbai terror attackUnited StatesTerrorism26/11 attack

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story