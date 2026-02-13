Seven people killed in multi-vehicle chain collision in Karnataka

Seven people were killed in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the outskirts of Hoskote near Bengaluru early on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near M Satyavara village on the HoskoteDabaspete National Highway when an SUV car travelling from Hoskote towards Devanahalli allegedly struck a motorcycle from behind.

According to police, the driver of the SUV allegedly lost control after the initial impact and crashed into a canter vehicle. Another car was also drawn into the wreckage, resulting in a severe pile-up.

Six occupants of the SUV car and the motorcycle rider died on the spot, police said.

The deceased are suspected to be residents of Kothanur in Bengaluru, though their identities are yet to be confirmed.