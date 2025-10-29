Home / India News / Severe cyclonic storm 'Montha' weakens over coastal Andhra, says IMD

Severe cyclonic storm 'Montha' weakens over coastal Andhra, says IMD

It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours, IMD added

The latest observations indicate that the rear sector of the cyclonic storm "Montha" entered into the land(Photo:PTI)
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Montha' has weakened into a Cyclonic Storm over the coastal Andhra Pradesh and will maintain the intensity of cyclonic storm during the next six hours.

As per the weather department, the Severe Cyclonic Storm "Montha" over coastal Andhra Pradesh moved nearly northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph during past six hours, weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and lay centered at 0230 hrs IST of today, the 29th October 2025, near latitude 16.5 degrees North & longitude 81.5 degrees East, about 20 km west-northwest of Narsapur (Andhra Pradesh), 50 km northeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh), 90 km west-southwest of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 230 km southwest of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) and 470 km southwest of Gopalpur (Odisha).

"It is likely to move nearly northwestwards across coastal Andhra Pradesh and maintain its intensity of cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours, and weaken further into a deep depression during the subsequent 6 hours," IMD added.

The latest observations indicate that the rear sector of the cyclonic storm "Montha" entered into the land.

Meanwhile,Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi visited the control room at the Special Relief Commissioner's office to review the situation ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Montha.Majhi reiterated the state government's preparedness in view of Cyclone Montha, saying that Odisha is not under threat yet and that people have been relocated to safe locations as a precautionary measure.

"We reviewed the graphical images of IMD in the control room regarding the ground situation of Cyclone Month..Odisha is not at much risk. All our teams are prepared for any situation. People have been shifted to safe places, and all arrangements have been made at the shelters," he said.

The Chief Minister said that pregnant women, sick people, and the elderly are being cared for. Schools and Anganwadis have been closed, and the authorities are keeping a strict vigilance for the next 24 hours.

Union Health Ministry also reviewed preparedness measures for Cyclone Montha with senior officials of the eastern coastal States, including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, an official statement said.

Cyclones are caused by atmospheric disturbances around a low-pressure area, characterised by swift, often destructive air circulation. Cyclones are usually accompanied by violent storms and bad weather. The air circulates inward in an anticlockwise direction in the Northern hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern hemisphere.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

