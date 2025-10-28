Delhi conducts first cloud seeding for rain, experts question effectiveness

The Delhi government on Tuesday carried out its first attempt at cloud seeding to induce artificial rain, with an aircraft from Kanpur peppering the sky over Burari and Karol Bagh areas with eight fire flares over half an hour. IIT-Kanpur, which is overseeing the exercise, said rainfall could occur within 15 minutes to four hours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had also predicted light rains for Tuesday morning, as well as later in the week, a weather phenomenon that could assist in formation of the necessary cloud for creating artificial rains.

Tuesday's seeding is the government's second such attempt - the first one, conducted last week over Burari using small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds, failed to squeeze any water out of the clouds due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent, as against the 50 per cent that is typically required.

The aim of creating artificial rain in the cooling weather is to reduce pollution levels in the national capital region (NCR) that have surged post-Diwali, when residents burst firecrackers with a vengeance, ignoring the Supreme Court's injunctions on both type and time. Some experts, however, question its effectiveness as a sustainable solution to reducing air pollution, saying cloud-seeding is at best a temporary fix, and that pollution is bound to reappear once the rain stops. Instead, they say, the government must tackle the primary sources of air pollution rather than try and alleviate it using cloud-seeding. What does cloud seeding do?

Cloud seeding is a technique by which cloud-forming particles - at a molecular level - are used to increase rainfall, according to the Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM). This can be done in one of two ways: hygroscopic and glaciogenic. In the first method, seeding is done at the base of warm clouds using seed particles with an affinity for water vapour. The glaciogenic seeding is carried out in cold clouds by seeding near the cloud top using silver iodide pellets, which may help form ice particles in the cloud that converts into rain later.

Hygroscopic seeding was attempted in India in the 1970s by IITM. Subsequently, several states like Maharashtra and Karnataka have occasionally attempted creating artificial rains, but with limited success. During the monsoon season, hygroscopic cloud seeding method (with cloud base seeding) is more advantageous in enhancing rainfall since the clouds already have high atmospheric moisture content. The science behind the system Madhavan Rajeevan, a former secretary of ministry of earth sciences who has been the driving force behind many cloud seeding experiments, explained that the commonest form of cloud seeding is done by spraying some kind of chemicals on the base of the clouds using an aircraft.

“The clouds are spotted using radars and once a cloud is identified, the pilots are informed and they immediately go to the base of the cloud and pump the chemicals,” Rajeevan said. He said as air is rising, it pushes the chemicals inside the cloud and the process of enhancing the rain droplets starts. Cold clouds, which typically hold supercool liquid water, are injected with silver iodide, which allows the water particles to attach themselves to it, forming snowflakes that turn into rain. Warm clouds - which hold tiny droplets of water, but which are not large enough to form drops - are typically peppered with sodium chloride (salt), which pulls moisture towards itself, creating larger drops.

But here's the catch: there must be moisture-laden clouds in the sky to accept the nudge that cloud seeding provides. Without that basic requirement, cloud seeding cannot even be attempted. Global acceptance, Indian experiments IITM last year released the findings of an in-depth investigation - later published as a paper in the journal Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society - conducted over a period of two years to test the feasibility and effectiveness of cloud seeding to create artificial rain. Cloud seeding for artificial rain is practiced in more than 56 countries worldwide including Australia, China, Russia, Thailand, UAE, and the USA, with a thrust on weather modification such as enhancing rainfall, an IITM report said.

In India, similar attempts have had mixed results. The experiment is part of Cloud Aerosol Interaction nd Rainfall Enhancement Experiment (Caipeex) Phase 4 - earlier episodes were conducted in 2009, 2010-2011, and 2014-2015 - was done at Solapur in Maharashtra during the summer monsoon months of 2018 and 2019. According to the report, Caipeex IV showed that rainfall could be enhanced by up to approximately 46±13 per cent at some locations and, on average, approximately 18±2.6 per cent over a 100 sq. km area over the rain shadow region in Solapur. The latter was equivalent to almost 8.67 millimetres of extra rainfall, which also yielded a positive cost benefit analysis.

The IITM report said that over two years, staring 2017 through 2019, scientists at IITM evaluated samples of 276 clouds to test the effectiveness of cloud seeding. “All measurements were done using a wide network of state-of-the-art equipment such as automatic rain gauges (ARGs), radars, radiometers, and aircraft,” the report said. It added that the results show robust statistical significance above a 95 per cent confidence level. The experiment has also helped scientists document cloud and rainfall processes and derive protocols for enhancing rainfall in a region. CAIPEEX began in 2009 (phase I), followed by 2010-11 (phase II), 2014-15 (phase III), and 2017-19 (phase IV).

The report said that the first three phases of CAIPEEX consisted of research and studies on clouds and airborne observations of clouds and rain. The outcomes from the first three phases of CAIPEEX helped scientists at IITM to design cloud seeding experiments for CAIPEEX phase IV The report concluded that the outcome from this experiment shows that cloud seeding is an effective strategy for enhancing rainfall in a region under suitable conditions. How cost-effective is the exercise? The IITM cloud seeding experiment is reported to have cost about Rs 200 crore. While it established the effectiveness of cloud seeding over a certain area in the Indian context, the report also did a cost benefit analysis, which found that the approximate cost of producing water through cloud seeding was around 18 paise a litre.

A few years earlier, a separate study had shown that the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) spends around Rs 19.44 for every 1,000 litres of water that it supplies to Mumbaikars, bringing the cost-per-litre to about Rs 0.019, significantly lower than the cost of cloud-seeded rain. Can artificial rain effectively counter pollution? According to Rajeevan, one can carry out cloud seeding to create artificial rains only for a few days but that is not guarantee that pollution won’t reappear. “Also, remember one thing, all clouds seeded with artificial chemicals won’t give you rain,” Rajeevan told Business Standard recently. “Therefore, my advice would be to target the source of air pollution in big cities such as Delhi that includes vehicular pollution, pollution from factories instead of indulging in short-term measures such as cloud seeding to create artificial rains."