Sexual abuse at Badlapur school: What happened & why are people protesting

Two four-year-old girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by a cleaning staff member in Thane's Badlapur school last week

People block railway tracks to protest against the alleged sexual abuse of two girls at a school at Badlapur railway station in Thane (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 5:58 PM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed the police to charge the accused in the alleged sexual abuse of two girl students at a school in Badlapur, Thane, with an attempt to rape. The CM also announced the appointment of a special public prosecutor to fast-track the case.

“I have spoken to the Thane Commissioner of Police. The accused has been arrested. I have instructed that the case be expedited and the accused be charged under the attempt to rape provision, as well as under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences [Pocso] Act,” Shinde said.

What happened in Badlapur?


The case involves the sexual abuse of two kindergarten students, aged three and four, by a male school attendant. The incident occurred recently in the school's toilet, where the accused allegedly assaulted the girls. 

The accused, 23-year-old Akshay Shinde, was employed as a cleaning staff member on a contractual basis from August 1, 2024.

The assault came to light when one of the victims complained of pain in her private parts and disclosed the abuse to her parents. Further investigation revealed that her friend had also been similarly assaulted. The parents of both girls took them to a local doctor, who confirmed that they had been sexually assaulted.

Public outrage and school's response


Following the revelation, angry parents and local residents stormed the school on Tuesday, vandalising property in protest. The protesters also disrupted train services at Badlapur railway station from 8.30 am, with some even hurling stones during the demonstration. The situation was eventually brought under control by the police.

In response to the incident, the school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant.

The Maharashtra government has also ordered the suspension of three police officials, including a senior police inspector, for alleged dereliction of duty in probing the case.

"The orders of immediate suspension of the senior police inspector, assistant sub-inspector and head constable attached to Badlapur police station for the dereliction of duty have been issued," Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X.

What did the Maharashtra government do?


The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issued a stern warning, stating that legal action will be taken if the school management is found negligent. CM Shinde also instructed the Thane Police Commissioner to handle the case with the utmost urgency and has called for a review to ensure that Sakhi Savitri committees, which are meant to protect students, are established in all schools.

In addition, Shinde has proposed several measures to enhance school safety and prevent future incidents, including the installation of complaint boxes in every school and stricter scrutiny of staff who have regular interactions with students.

The government has also set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case thoroughly and ensure that justice is served.

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 5:58 PM IST

