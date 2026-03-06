Delhi AQI remains 'moderate' as surface winds keep pollution in check

Residents in Delhi woke up to warm and mostly clear conditions on Friday as the city’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category. Favourable weather conditions and steady surface winds continued to prevent a sharp spike in pollution levels across the national capital.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 151 at 8 am, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. The readings suggest that air quality has remained relatively stable, although certain areas of the city continue to report higher pollution levels.

Out of the 45 air quality monitoring stations spread across Delhi, 43 recorded AQI levels in the ‘moderate’ category. Two stations reported air quality in the ‘poor’ category, indicating pockets where pollution levels were comparatively higher.

Among the locations with elevated pollution levels, Punjabi Bagh recorded the highest AQI at 260, falling in the ‘poor’ category. Anand Vihar, another well-known pollution hotspot, registered an AQI of 229, also in the ‘poor’ bracket. Several other stations recorded moderate air quality readings. Dwarka Sector-8 reported an AQI of 191, while Wazirpur registered 186. Mundka recorded an AQI of 177, all of which remain within the ‘moderate’ category but closer to the higher end of the scale. The cleanest air in the city was recorded at the ITO monitoring station, where the AQI stood at 108, placing it on the lower side of the ‘moderate’ category.