Home / India News / Strict action against agencies violating dust control norms in Delhi: Rai

Strict action against agencies violating dust control norms in Delhi: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said strict action will be taken against agencies found violating dust control norms in the national capital.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 10:45 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said strict action will be taken against agencies found violating dust control norms in the national capital.

The minister held a meeting with officials of government and private construction agencies and instructed them to follow the city government's guidelines to prevent dust pollution during the winter season.

"All agencies engaged in construction work were instructed to follow 14-point guidelines to control dust pollution," he said in a post on X.

It is mandatory to install anti-smog guns at construction and demolition sites larger than 5,000 square metres, he said.

All construction agencies have to provide on-site training to workers regarding the guidelines, he added.

The guidelines include erecting dust/wind-breaking walls of appropriate height around construction sites and covering scaffolding with tarpaulin or green netting.

All vehicles, including those transporting construction material and debris, must be cleaned and their wheels washed and debris and material stored on-site, not on public roads or pavements, the guidelines state.

The agencies are also required not to grind and cut building materials in open areas and have to use wet jets instead.

Workers should also sprinkle water on unpaved surfaces and areas with loose soil to suppress dust.

Also Read

Air quality, visibility drop as strong winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Former Haryana minister Gopal Kanda acquitted in air hostess suicide case

Cool morning in Delhi, but temp expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius

Delhi govt to launch campaign to curb dust pollution next week: Gopal Rai

PM10 rise to hazardous levels as strong winds raising dust sweep Delhi

17 measures undertaken by NGOs, communities in India contributing to SDGs

Bihar govt announces new scheme for unemployed minority community youths

SC sets up panel to revisit verdict granting MPs, MLAs prosecution immunity

PM Modi to address women in Vadodara on Sep 27 on reservation Bill

SC pulls up UP govt for 'shoddy probe' after Muslim boy slapped in school

Topics :Gopal RaiDelhiDelhi air qualityair pollution

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 10:45 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bn

Shree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story