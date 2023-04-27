Home / India News / Shah reviews facilities at airports, seeks measures for ease of travel

Shah reviews facilities at airports, seeks measures for ease of travel

The home minister held the meeting to review passenger traffic at airports across the country, an official said

New Delhi
Shah reviews facilities at airports, seeks measures for ease of travel

Apr 27 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed passenger facilities at airports across the country and directed the authorities concerned to ensure ease of travel for passengers during the coming summer season, officials said.

The home minister also sought additional measures at airports for passenger convenience.

The meeting was attended by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials of the ministries of Home and Civil Aviation and the Central Industrial Security Force, among others.

The home minister held the meeting to review passenger traffic at airports across the country, an official said.

The home minister directed that steps be taken to ensure that passengers spend less time at airport gates, check-in counters, and security check and immigration zones.

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

