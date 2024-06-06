Home / India News / Shah Rukh Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, gets licence for foreign funding

Shah Rukh Khan's NGO, Meer Foundation, gets licence for foreign funding

Meer Foundation, dedicated to supporting survivors of acid attacks, was officially granted the FCRA licence effective from May 31, 2024

Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 1:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s non-governmental organisation (NGO), Meer Foundation, has been granted a Foreign Contribution Registration Act (FCRA) license by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), valid for five years, reported The Economic Times citing sources.

Based in Mumbai, Meer Foundation, dedicated to supporting survivors of acid attacks, was officially granted the FCRA licence effective from May 31, 2024, as confirmed by MHA sources.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The FCRA licence empowers NGOs to solicit and utilise foreign funds for specific purposes, ranging from cultural to social causes. Meer Foundation, listed as a ‘social’ NGO, can now receive foreign grants, an official told The Economic Times.

Established by Shahrukh Khan in 2013, the foundation operates as a Section 25 company under the Companies Act, registered as a not-for-profit entity. It holds charitable status under sections 12A (A) and 80G of the Income Tax Act of 1961. Meer Foundation, as stated on its website, is committed to fostering gender empowerment and societal cohesion through multifaceted initiatives involving diverse stakeholders.

The MHA, responsible for granting FCRA licences, evaluates applications based on annual reports and the appropriate use of foreign funds. Any deviation from the designated purposes constitutes a violation of FCRA regulations.

In addition to the Meer Foundation, the MHA has extended FCRA licences to 175 other NGOs nationwide in 2024, covering a spectrum of social, religious, cultural, educational, and economic organisations. 

Under FCRA guidelines, donations from individuals of Indian origin holding foreign citizenship, including Overseas Citizen of India cardholders, are classified as foreign contributions. However, this provision excludes Non-Resident Indians (NRI), who retain Indian citizenship.

Recent years have witnessed intensified scrutiny on NGOs regarding FCRA compliance. Notably, over 100 organisations, including prominent names like the Centre for Policy Research, Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust led by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and Oxfam India, faced FCRA licence cancellations or non-renewals amidst allegations of misappropriation of foreign grants.

Also Read

Why 20,701 NGOs lost their FCRA licences since 1976: Cause, impact decoded

Here is why Modi govt cancelled the FCRA licences of five prominent NGOs

ED alleges AAP received Rs 7.08 crore in foreign funds, violated FCRA

Relief for NGOs, trusts: June 30 is new deadline for registration, renewal

Dunki explained: What is the donkey flight illegal immigration method?

Coalition, weak mandate may hinder passing ambitious reforms: Fitch

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Himachal to release surplus water

SC tells Himachal to free 137 cusecs water, asks Haryana to supply Delhi

Punjab: Dal Khalsa raises pro-Khalistan slogans on Bluestar anniversary

IMD weather today: Heatwave, rainfall alert in northern regions of India

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Shahrukh KhanHome MinistryFCRA licenceBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story