Shambhu border clash: Farmers allege attempt to make perception about them

He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to enact a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP).
Pandher criticised the Centre for police action but said the farmers were open to dialogue. "...we don't say that we don't want to hold a dialogue but we urge the government to stop all this and ensure a positive atmosphere. We were ready for talks yesterday and we are ready for it even today," he said.
Shambhu border tensions escalate As the farmers were not granted permission for the protest, the Delhi police sealed the region's borders and made elaborate arrangements in a bid to prevent the farmers from entering the national capital. Section 144 has been imposed in Delhi for a month till March 12, prohibiting unlawful assembly, as the police cited possible threat to law and order situation due to the protest.
Roads being dug to stop farmers' movement Drone were also used to drop tear gas shells on the farmers and roads are being dug in many areas today to stop them.
