Share of govt employees paying individual tax has doubled in 9 years

The share of government employees among individual taxpayers has nearly doubled from 9.97 per cent to 18.73 per cent in the nine years till FY21, according to the data provided in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Minister of state for finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said only 2.81 million government employees paid personal tax out of a total of 28.2 million individual taxpayers in FY13. In FY21, the time till when data is available, the number of government employees paying personal tax increased to 12.8 million, out of 68.4 million personal taxpayers. Meanwhile, the share of corporate taxpayers, out of total tax payers, declined to 1.39 per cent in FY21 from 2.15 percent in FY13.



