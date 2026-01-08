'Umar Khalid not my guru, never spoke to him at JNU': Sharjeel Imam

Jailed activist Sharjeel Imam on Thursday told a Delhi court that the police’s claim that Umar Khalid was his mentor or guru is wrong. He added that the two did not have any meaningful interaction while studying at Jawaharlal Nehru University ( JNU ), Bar and Bench reported.

“In my five years at JNU, I never spoke to Umar Khalid. I don’t know what coordination they [police] are talking about. To establish a conspiracy, it is necessary to show the agreement between us. But they have failed to show any agreement,” he said through his defence.

Imam claimed that the police have not produced any material to prove coordination or planning between the two.

The submissions were made during arguments on the framing of charges in the Delhi riots conspiracy case. The court is currently deciding whether charges should be framed against the accused, the news report said. Claim of ‘instruction’ also denied Imam’s counsel also rejected the allegation that Khalid had instructed or guided Imam. “There is only one meeting in which Umar and I are seen together. But even the witness statement from that meeting shows that there was no discussion of violence,” he said. ALSO READ: Why SC denied bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in 2020 Delhi riots case The Delhi police have accused Imam, Khalid and several others of being involved in terror activities and of conspiring to trigger violence during the February 2020 Delhi riots. The police have invoked provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the case.

Imam claims he 'supported non-violence' Imam’s counsel also told the court that his client never supported violent protests. "My chats, my pamphlets and my speeches... Their case is that I wanted violence, that I wanted the riots and the killing of people. But there is no discussion of any violence in any of my meetings. In fact, I have talked about non-violence," he said. Supreme Court denies bail to Khalid, Imam On Monday, the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Khalid and Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case. The court said there was enough evidence to invoke the UAPA against them. It also ruled that the two cannot file a fresh bail application for one year.