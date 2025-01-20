Sharon Raj murder: Kerala girl gets death sentence for poisoning ex-lover

A district court in Kerala has sentenced 24-year-old woman, named Greeshma, to death for the murder of her boyfriend, Sharon Raj in 2022. She laced an ayurvedic drink with pesticide before offering it to him. The Neyyattinkara Additional District Sessions Court found that her actions were premeditated, carried out under the pretence of inviting Sharon to an intimate meeting, and deemed the crime so egregious that it warranted the severest penalty.

The court emphasised the importance of punishing criminal acts, stating, “It is the State’s responsibility to ensure punishment for criminal acts. Evidence such as Sharon recording a video of the suspicious juice, despite Greeshma asking him not to record, indicates that he suspected something was wrong. Sharon fought for his life for 11 days without even consuming a drop of water,” news agency ANI quoted the court saying. Sharon Raj passed away on October 25, 2022, due to multiple organ failure.

Love, betrayal, and murder

Greeshma, a literature student from Tamil Nadu, and Sharon, a BSc Radiology student from Kerala, were in a relationship for over a year. However, the relationship soured when Greeshma’s family arranged her marriage to another man. Prosecutors argued that Greeshma, along with her uncle and mother, conspired to kill Sharon to end the relationship.

Greeshma was arrested on October 31, 2022, and charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including; 302 for murder, 364 for abduction with intent to murder, 328 for administering poison and 203 for providing false information to hinder justice.

Greeshma’s uncle, Nirmalakumaran Nair, was also sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the conspiracy.

Plea for leniency rejected

Greeshma sought leniency, citing her academic record, clean criminal history, and her status as an only child. However, the court noted that the crime was premeditated and executed without provocation. The court also dismissed her claims of abuse by Sharon, stating there was no evidence to support them and highlighting Sharon’s commitment to their relationship.

The court described her actions as a betrayal of trust, stressing that her age and personal circumstances could not outweigh the severity of the crime.

[With inputs from agencies]